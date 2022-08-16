US Markets

Canada's inflation rate eases to 7.6% in July on gasoline

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON VANRAES

Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.6% in July, a two month low but still far above the Bank of Canada's 2% target, as gasoline prices eased even though food prices rose at a 40-year high, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday.

Updates throughout

OTTAWA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.6% in July, a two month low but still far above the Bank of Canada's 2% target, as gasoline prices eased even though food prices rose at a 40-year high, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday.

The headline number matched analyst forecasts and was down from 8.1% in June. On a month-over-month basis, the index rose 0.1%, again matching forecasts.

CPI common, which the central bank says is the best gauge of the economy's performance, was at 5.5%, while June's CPI common was revised sharply up to 5.3%. CPI median edged up to 5.0% in July, while CPI trim eased slightly to 5.4%.

Gasoline prices rose 35.6% in July on an annual basis, slowing from a 54.6% increase in June. Gas prices fell 9.2% in July from June, the largest monthly decline since April 2020.

Grocery prices increased by 9.9% in July, the largest gain since August 1981 and up from 9.4% in June, as the cost of everyday staples such as baked goods and eggs accelerated.

Hot inflation prompted the Bank of Canada last month to hike interest rates by a surprise 100-basis-points. Inflation has been above the central bank's 1-3% control range since April 2021.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa Additional reporting by Dale Smith Editing by Peter Graff)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular