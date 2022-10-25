Markets

Canada's industry minister rejects wholesale merger of Shaw, Rogers

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said on Tuesday that the Canada government has rejected the wholesale transfer of the Spectrum license from Shaw Communications to Rogers Communications.

