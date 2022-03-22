Canada's inaugural green bond issue attracts premium pricing

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters) - Canada on Tuesday attracted strong investor demand for its first green bond issue, which is likely to become a Canadian benchmark for climate-friendly debt and could spur faster transition to a greener economy.

The C$5 billion issue, which carries a 2.25% coupon and is due to mature in December 2029, was priced at half a basis point above the yield on Canada's June 2029 bond, details of the offering showed. That was less than initial guidance for a spread of 2.5 basis points.

"There was a modest greenium for the deal which was well in demand by domestic and international investors," said Trevor Bateman, head of credit research at CIBC Asset Management.

Greenium is the premium investors pay to get hold of bonds in the green bond market. Major Canadian issuers in the fast growing market include Ontario and Quebec, the two most populous provinces.

Canada, the world's fourth-largest oil producer has pledged to reduce emissions to 40%-45% below 2005 levels by 2030 and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

It says the bonds will support its "green transition by offering investment opportunities in both climate and environmental measures."

