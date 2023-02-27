US Markets
Canada's Imperial reducing contractor workforce at Kearl oil sands project

Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

February 27, 2023 — 02:43 pm EST

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada's Imperial Oil IMO.TO is reducing the number of contractors working at its Kearl oil sands site in northern Alberta in order to cut operating costs at the project, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.

Imperial is deferring some non-critical work or moving it off site, spokeswoman Lisa Schmidt said, without specifying how many contractors have been impacted.

