Canada's Imperial reducing contractor workforce at Kearl oil sands project

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada's Imperial Oil IMO.TO is reducing the number of contractors working at its Kearl oil sands site in northern Alberta in order to cut operating costs at the project, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.

Imperial is deferring some non-critical work or moving it off site, spokeswoman Lisa Schmidt said, without specifying how many contractors have been impacted.

(Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Chris Reese)

