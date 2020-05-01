Canada's Imperial Oil swings to loss on virus-fueled rout in crude prices

Adds details on crude prices, production and peers' results

May 1 (Reuters) - Canadian integrated energy company Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO posted a first-quarter loss on Friday, recording a C$301 million non-cash charge as crude prices plunged because of excess supply and a drop in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Imperial, like its peers, has slashed spending, suspended buybacks and delayed some maintenance work to conserve cash and bolster its balance sheet at a time when the virus outbreak drags the world economy into a recession.

Prices for the company's U.S. crude fell about 17% to $45.78 per barrel in the quarter, while prices of Canadian crude fell about 40% from year-ago levels to $25.60 per barrel.

However, Imperial's total production rose to 419,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 388,000 boepd last year, primarily driven by a record first-quarter performance at its Kearl oil sands deposit.

Imperial has updated the schedule for Kearl's turnaround, or scheduled shutdown, to balance near-term production with demand. The turnaround is expected to reduce Kearl's gross production to average at about 150,000 barrels per day for the second quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company also maintained its quarterly dividend of 22 Canadian cents per share.

Imperial posted a loss of C$188 million ($134.18 million), or 25 Canadian cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of C$293 million, or 38 Canadian cents per share, last year.

The company's peers Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO posted quarterly losses on Wednesday. Husky said it would cut its dividend by 90%, while Cenovus suspended its dividend.

($1 = 1.4011 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Devika Syamnath)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.