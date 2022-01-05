Canada's IGM Financial unit Mackenzie to buy stake in ChinaAMC for $901 mln

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canadian asset management firm IGM Financial Inc IGM.TO said its subsidiary Mackenzie Financial Corp will acquire Power Corporation of Canada's POW.TO 13.9% stake in China Asset Management Co in a C$1.15 billion ($900.55 million) cash deal.

The deal will double Mackenzie's interest in ChinaAMC to 27.8%, the company said on Wednesday.

($1 = 1.2770 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

