US Markets
IGM

Canada's IGM Financial unit Mackenzie to buy stake in ChinaAMC for $901 mln

Contributor
Sabahatjahan Contractor Reuters
Published

Canadian asset management firm IGM Financial Inc said its subsidiary Mackenzie Financial Corp will acquire Power Corporation of Canada's 13.9% stake in China Asset Management Co in a C$1.15 billion ($900.55 million) cash deal.

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canadian asset management firm IGM Financial Inc IGM.TO said its subsidiary Mackenzie Financial Corp will acquire Power Corporation of Canada's POW.TO 13.9% stake in China Asset Management Co in a C$1.15 billion ($900.55 million) cash deal.

The deal will double Mackenzie's interest in ChinaAMC to 27.8%, the company said on Wednesday.

($1 = 1.2770 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sabahatjahan.Contractor@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside the U.S. +918067492635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IGM POW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular