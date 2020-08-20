World Markets

Canada's Iamgold says sale process delayed for Mali mine amid unrest

Contributor
Jeff Lewis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Joe Penney

Canada's Iamgold Corp has delayed the sale process for its Sadiola gold mine in Mali because of political instability in the country, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Adds spokeswoman comment, details

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Canada's Iamgold Corp IMG.TO has delayed the sale process for its Sadiola gold mine in Mali because of political instability in the country, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Iamgold said in December it had reached a deal to sell its 41% interest in the mine, a joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti Ltd ANGJ.J, to Allied Gold Corp.

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigned on Tuesday and dissolved parliament hours after soldiers detained him at gunpoint and seized power in a coup.

"We note that the only outstanding matter is the signature of the prevailing government authorities," Iamgold spokeswoman Indi Gopinathan said in an email. She did not provide an estimate on closing.

The government of Mali owns an 18% interest in the mine.

Africa's fourth-biggest producer of gold, Mali's output rose to 71.1 tonnes in 2019 from 66.8 tonnes the previous year, the government has said.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis; Editing by Chris Reese and Peter Cooney)

((Jeff.Lewis@thomsonreuters.com; 1 647 200 7236))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular