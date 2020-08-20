Canada's Iamgold says sale process delayed for Mali mine amid unrest

World Markets

Canada's Iamgold Corp has delayed the sale process for its Sadiola gold mine in Mali due to political instability in the country, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Iamgold in December said it had reached a deal to sell its 41% interest in the mine, a joint venture with Anglogold Ashanti ANGJ.J, to Allied Gold Corp.

