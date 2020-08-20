Canada's Iamgold says sale process delayed for Mali mine amid unrest

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Canada's Iamgold Corp IMG.TO has delayed the sale process for its Sadiola gold mine in Mali due to political instability in the country, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Iamgold in December said it had reached a deal to sell its 41% interest in the mine, a joint venture with Anglogold Ashanti ANGJ.J, to Allied Gold Corp.

