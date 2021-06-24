US Markets
HBM

Canada's Hudbay Minerals resumes production at Lalor mine

Contributor
Juby Babu Reuters
Published

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a Canada-based diversified mining company, said late Thursday that it has resumed operations at its Lalor mine, where production was halted due to a fatality last week.

June 24 (Reuters) - Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO, a Canada-based diversified mining company, said late Thursday that it has resumed operations at its Lalor mine, where production was halted due to a fatality last week.

Hoisting activities resumed on June 23 and production has returned to normal levels at the mine, located in the town of Snow Lake in Manitoba, the company said in a statement.

The fatality at Lalor mine occurred when a worker employed by a service provider was fatally injured from a fall while working at a height.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3397;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HBM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular