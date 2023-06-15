News & Insights

US Markets
RY

Canada's housing market recovery gathers momentum in May

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

June 15, 2023 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, June 15 (Reuters) - Canada's housing market showed further signs of recovery in May following a year-long slump, data on Thursday showed, a factor that could support additional Bank of Canada interest rate hikes.

Canadian home sales rose 5.1% in May from April and were up 1.4% on an annual basis, according to data from the Canadian Real Estate Association.

The industry group's Home Price Index edged up 2.1% on the month and was down 8.6% annually, while the national average selling price was up 3.2% on the year.

The Bank of Canada last week raised its benchmark interest rate to a 22-year high of 4.75%, its first hike since January, saying that a pick-up in housing activity was among the factors that showed excess demand was more persistent than anticipated.

Money markets see a roughly 60% chance that the central bank will tighten further next month. 0#BOCWATCH

A lack of forced selling has contributed to a recovery in the housing market after lenders temporarily extended the period over which the debt of variable-rate borrowers is amortized, helping to shelter those borrowers from higher interest rates.

But the increase in borrowing costs has contributed to a slowdown in residential construction activity in recent months. That could thwart government plans to reduce a housing shortfall and add to the recovery in home prices.

Data on Thursday from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) showed that housing starts fell 23% in May compared with the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 202,494 units, much less than the 235,000 level of starts that economists had expected.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Conor Humphries)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.