US Markets

Canada's Home Capital rejects takeover offer from unnamed buyer

Contributors
Niket Nishant Reuters
Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's Home Capital Group Inc said on Monday that its board had rejected an unsolicited takeover bid from an unnamed buyer as it undervalued the mortgage lender.

Adds company background

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canada's Home Capital Group Inc HCG.TO said on Monday that its board had rejected an unsolicited takeover bid from an unnamed buyer as it undervalued the mortgage lender.

The Toronto-based company did not disclose the exact price, but said it exceeded C$28.60 per share – the maximum price it was offering its shareholders for a stock buyback it had announced earlier this month.

The company said this was the second time the buyer had made an offer and that the first one was made with a partner.

Shares of Home Capital were up nearly 4% at C$29.54 ($22.87) on Monday. As of last close, they had fallen 27% this year and were trading below book value.

Earlier this month, the company reported a drop in second-quarter profit, highlighting the turmoil in the Canadian housing market due to rising cost of mortgages.

Ultra-low borrowing costs and pandemic-related stimulus measures contributed to a more than 50% rise in average home prices in Canada over the last two years.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N extended a lifeline to Home Capital in 2017, buying a 20% stake and offering a C$2 billion credit line after the company's investors withdrew more than 90% of funds from its high-interest savings accounts.

($1 = 1.2919 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular