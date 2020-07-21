US Markets
Canada's Hibernia shuts oil platform production

Contributor
K. Sathya Narayanan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 21 (Reuters) - The Hibernia oil platform in Canada was shut after a discharge of drilling and production fluids, the Hibernia Management and Development Co (HMDC) said late on Monday.

Hibernia sits roughly 315 km (200 miles) east of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. ExxonMobil XOM.N owns the largest stake in the oil platform, followed by Chevron Canada CVX.N and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

During drill well flow back operations, an excessive discharge of the produced water was observed, the company said in an emailed response on Tuesday.

The sheen was observed 2.5 km (1.55 miles) from the 220,000-barrel-per-day platform and all personnel are safe, the company said, adding that the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board has been notified.

(Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Jonathan Oatis)

XOM CVX SU

