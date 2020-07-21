US Markets
XOM

Canada's Hibernia oil platform shuts production after leak

Contributor
K. Sathya Narayanan Reuters
Published

The Hibernia oil platform in Canada was shut after a leakage of drilling and production fluids, the Hibernia Management and Development Co (HMDC) said late Monday.

July 21 (Reuters) - The Hibernia oil platform in Canada was shut after a leakage of drilling and production fluids, the Hibernia Management and Development Co (HMDC) said late Monday.

Hibernia sits roughly 315 km (200 miles) east of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. ExxonMobil XOM.N owns the largest stake in the oil platform, followed by Chevron Canada CVX.N and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

"Water sampling late on July 19, during drill well flow back operations, indicated an exceedance on the produced water discharge," HDMC said.

The sheen was observed 2.5 kilometres (1.55 miles) from the 220,000-barrel-per-day platform and all personnel are safe, the company said, adding that the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board has been notified.

(Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2732; Reuters Messaging: sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM CVX SU

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular