Canada's Greenfire Resources to list in U.S. via $780 million SPAC deal

December 15, 2022 — 09:54 am EST

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada's Greenfire Resources Inc plans to list in the United States by merging with blank-check firm M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp MBSC.N in a deal that values the combined company at $780 million, they said on Thursday.

Greenfire plans to become the parent company after the deal closes in the second half of next year, with the energy firm's shareholders owning nearly 81% of the combined company.

The low-cost oil sands producer explores, acquires, develops and produces oil and gas in Canada. The transaction values it at $950 million, including debt.

Greenfire joins several other energy companies in pushing ahead with listing plans at a time when the broader SPAC market has been on a downtrend.

Durham, North Carolina-based NET Power said on Wednesday it plans to merge with a blank-check firm backed by energy industry veteran Daniel Rice in a deal valued at $1.46 billion, including debt.

A record number of companies opted for special purpose acquisition companies over traditional initial public offerings since last year. But regulatory concerns and heightened scrutiny seems to have cooled down Wall Street's hottest investment trend, with majority of SPACs trading below their offering prices.

A SPAC, also known as a blank-check firm, raises money in an IPO for the purpose of merging with a private company and taking it public.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

