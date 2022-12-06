US Markets

Canada's government needs to recover billions in overpaid COVID benefits -audit

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

December 06, 2022 — 03:14 pm EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

By Ismail Shakil

OTTAWA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Some C$4.6 billion ($3.4 billion) of Canada's COVID-19 relief ended up in ineligible hands and the federal government may be running out of time to recover those funds, the auditor general said on Tuesday.

Ottawa planned to verify the payments after the money had been paid, but required that verifications be done within 36 months for most programs. The legislated timeframes to verify recipients' eligibility means "time may be running out" for the government, according to the audit.

"I am concerned about the lack of rigour on post-payment verifications and collection activities," Hogan said.

The main opposition Conservative party said the government's "wasteful spending" contributed to high inflation, which has edged down to 6.9% in October after touching a four-decade high in June.

In September, a U.S. watchdog said that fraudsters likely stole $45.6 billion from the United States' unemployment insurance program during the pandemic by applying tactics like using the Social Security numbers of deceased individuals.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Bernadette Baum and Mark Heinrich)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.