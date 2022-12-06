Canada's government needs to recover billions in overpaid COVID benefits -audit

By Ismail Shakil

OTTAWA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Some C$4.6 billion ($3.4 billion) of Canada's COVID-19 relief ended up in ineligible hands and the federal government may be running out of time to recover those funds, the auditor general said on Tuesday.

Ottawa planned to verify the payments after the money had been paid, but required that verifications be done within 36 months for most programs. The legislated timeframes to verify recipients' eligibility means "time may be running out" for the government, according to the audit.

"I am concerned about the lack of rigour on post-payment verifications and collection activities," Hogan said.

The main opposition Conservative party said the government's "wasteful spending" contributed to high inflation, which has edged down to 6.9% in October after touching a four-decade high in June.

In September, a U.S. watchdog said that fraudsters likely stole $45.6 billion from the United States' unemployment insurance program during the pandemic by applying tactics like using the Social Security numbers of deceased individuals.

