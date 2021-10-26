US Markets

Canada's George Weston to sell fresh and frozen bakery businesses to FGF Brands

Deborah Sophia Reuters
Canadian food producer George Weston Ltd said on Tuesday it would sell its Weston Foods fresh and frozen bakery businesses to baking company FGF Brands Inc for $1.2 billion in cash.

The businesses comprised about 75% of Weston Foods' net sales in 2020.

