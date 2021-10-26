Canada's George Weston to sell fresh and frozen bakery businesses to FGF Brands

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canadian food producer George Weston Ltd WN.TO said on Tuesday it would sell its Weston Foods fresh and frozen bakery businesses to baking company FGF Brands Inc for $1.2 billion in cash.

The businesses comprised about 75% of Weston Foods' net sales in 2020.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

