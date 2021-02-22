US Markets

Canada's GardaWorld to not raise bid for security firm G4S further

Muvija M Reuters
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Canada-based GardaWorld said on Monday it would not raise its offer for Britain's G4S Plc further, appearing to leave the way clear for the higher bid lodged by rival Allied Universal to succeed after regulators ordered an auction to conclude the battle over the company.

Allied has already bid 245 pence per share for G4S, whereas GardaWorld said that its earlier 235 pence offer was final and that it would not overpay.

