Canada's Gardaworld further extends offer for UK's G4S

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Canadian security firm Gardaworld said on Monday it has further extended its cash offer for larger rival G4S, which has repeatedly rejected the hostile bid valuing the British company at about 3 billion pounds ($4 billion).

The offer will remain open for acceptance until Dec. 16, Gardaworld said, after earlier extending the offer until Nov. 28. It received an acceptance level of 0.17% as at Nov. 28.

($1 = 0.7496 pounds)

