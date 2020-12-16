Canada's GardaWorld extends G4S deal offer period for third time

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Security firm GardaWorld said on Wednesday its cash offer for rival G4S GFS.L will remain open for acceptance until Jan. 6, even as the British company last week agreed to be acquired by U.S. firm Allied Universal.

Private-equity backed GardaWorld has extended the offer period for the third time, after receiving valid acceptances of a total of 3.4 million G4S shares, or about 0.21%, as of Dec. 16.

Last week, G4S accepted Allied's offer of 245 pence per share, which was 10 pence higher than GardaWorld's bid.

($1 = 0.7407 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

