Canada's GardaWorld extends G4S deal offer period for fifth time

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Security group GardaWorld on Wednesday extended the offer period for rival G4S GFS.L for the fifth time, prolonging a takeover battle for the British group, which picked U.S.-based Allied Universal over the Canadian company.

The news comes just a day after Allied Universal extended the time for G4S shareholders to accept the deal agreed upon by both the companies to Feb. 9.

Private-equity backed GardaWorld has extended its offer until Feb 10.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

