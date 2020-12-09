US Markets

Canada's GardaWorld considering options after G4S backs Allied bid

Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN STAPLES

Security group GardaWorld said on Wednesday it has withdrawn its no-increase statement regarding the offer price for G4S, which valued the British company at 3.7 billion pounds, and added it was considering its options.

G4S had on Tuesday agreed to be bought out by Allied Universal for 3.8 billion pounds ($5.1 billion), picking the U.S. company over Canadian rival GardaWorld.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

