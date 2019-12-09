US Markets

Canada's Freeland invited to Mexico talks as USMCA deal looms

Contributor
Frank Jack Daniel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

Mexico's government has invited Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to talks in Mexico along with U.S. officials, a senior Mexican official said on Monday, as a final agreement on a new North American trade deal appeared to draw nearer.

MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's government has invited Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to talks in Mexico along with U.S. officials, a senior Mexican official said on Monday, as a final agreement on a new North American trade deal appeared to draw nearer.

U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and White House adviser Jared Kushner are attending the meeting in Mexico on Tuesday, a U.S. administration official said earlier.

Freeland's office did not immediately provide comment. It was not clear if she had accepted the invitation.

(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((frank.daniel@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7137; Reuters Messaging: frank.daniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular