Canada's former finance minister breached ethics rules; Trudeau did not - statement

Steve Scherer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

Canada's ethics commissioner says former Finance Minister Bill Morneau breached conflict-of-interest rules by not recusing himself when the government awarded a contract to a charity he had ties to, while he cleared Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of any wrongdoing.

Independent ethics commissioner Mario Dion investigated Morneau and Trudeau's ties to the WE Charity, which was initially tapped to run a C$900 million ($740.9 million) program to help students find work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 1.2147 Canadian dollars)

