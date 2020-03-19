Canada's foreign minister self-isolates after new symptoms, awaits test outcome
TORONTO, March 19 (Reuters) - Canada's foreign minister is isolating himself after showing "new, flu-like symptoms" less than 14 days after coming back from overseas, Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Twitter on Thursday.
Champagne said he was "at home while I await my results very shortly". Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went into self-isolation last week after his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.
(Reporting by Moira Warburton; writing by Amran Abocar Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((amran.abocar@thomsonreuters.com; + 416 941 1685; Reuters Messaging: amran.abocar@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/CANADA MINISTER (URGENT)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Britain backs Putin idea of five-way summit of world powers - UK embassy
- Germany's CureVac says low-dose coronavirus vaccine could allow for mass production
- Marathon Los Angeles Refinery employee tests positive for coronavirus -sources
- Halliburton to furlough 3,500 workers as shale producers cut spending