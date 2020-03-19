US Markets

Canada's foreign minister self-isolates after new symptoms, awaits test outcome

TORONTO, March 19 (Reuters) - Canada's foreign minister is isolating himself after showing "new, flu-like symptoms" less than 14 days after coming back from overseas, Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Twitter on Thursday.

Champagne said he was "at home while I await my results very shortly". Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went into self-isolation last week after his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

