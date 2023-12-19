Canada's first sport integrity commissioner to resign in early 2024

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Sarah-Eve Pelletier, who as Canada's first sport integrity commissioner headed the office that handled complaints about alleged abuse in sport, will resign in early 2024, it was announced on Tuesday.

The former artistic swimmer's decision to resign follows the launch and first 18 operational months of Abuse-Free Sport, Canada's first-ever independent safe sport program.

Pelletier was appointed to the role in April 2022 after calls from athletes across the country for more to be done to address abuse and harassment in sports.

Pelletier's resignation was announced by the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada, which established the Office of Canada's Sport Integrity Commissioner in June 2022.

"Since taking on this role, my passion for this mission has never wavered. I am proud of the groundwork accomplished within the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner," said Pelletier, a former member of Canada's artistic swim team.

"I am certain that it will serve as a springboard for the Abuse-Free Sport program's evolution, one that can only be beneficial to the advancement of safe sport for all."

The search for the next commissioner will begin in the new year and Pelletier will remain in her current role in order to help with the transition for her successor.

