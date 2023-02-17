US Markets
FM

Canada's First Quantum sets Feb. 23 as date to halt Panama operations amid dispute

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

February 17, 2023 — 05:07 pm EST

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

By Valentine Hilaire

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals said it may halt operations in Panama on Feb. 23 as it approaches a "critical point" of copper storage capacity after the government suspended its loading permissions at a port.

The Vancouver-based company said Panama's maritime authority halted its loading operations last month over allegations its scale was improperly calibrated.

"Our team is making all efforts to create additional storage space, but we have run out of available options," an internal memo sent to employees Friday and seen by Reuters said, requesting the government intervene and allow First Quantum's anchored ship to be loading copper concentrate.

The firm previously stated it may run out of capacity next week, but this is the first time the firm has given a date for halting operations.

First Quantum Chief Executive Officer Tristan Pascall said on anearnings callWednesday the company could start shipping immediately after the government gives the green light.

A spokesperson for Panama's maritime authority did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; editing by Diane Craft)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.