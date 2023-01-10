US Markets
Canada's First Quantum sending appeal Tuesday against Panama order

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

January 10, 2023 — 09:27 am EST

Written by Milagro Vallecillos and Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

PANAMA CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canadian based miner First Quantum said Tuesday it will submit an appeal by the end of the day against Panama's order to halt operations at the firm's local copper mine in the midst of a contract dispute.

The Panamanian government and the Canadian miner have been at odds for more than a year over a new deal in which the Central American government aims to raise annual mining royalties to a minimum of $375 million.

Speaking at an investor call on Tuesday, the firm's CEO Tristan Pascall also said First Quantum is prepared to agree to, and in part exceed, the objectives that the government outlined in January 2022 related to revenues, environmental protections and labor standards.

Among the sticking points in the negotiations are issues including legal protection against expropriation and early termination, as well as the long-term stability of the contract and royalties, Pascall added.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
