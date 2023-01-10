Canada's First Quantum sending appeal Tuesday against Panama order

PANAMA CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canadian based miner First Quantum will send an appeal on Tuesday against Panama's government order to halt operations in its copper mine in the midst of a contract dispute, the firm's CEO Tristan Pascall said in an investor call.

