Oil
FM

Canada's First Quantum sells Australia nickel mine stake to POSCO for $240 mln

Contributor
Jeff Lewis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Canadian copper miner First Quantum Minerals on Wednesday said it agreed to sell a 30% stake in its Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Western Australia to South Korean steel maker POSCO for $240 million.

Adds detail

TORONTO, May 19 (Reuters) - Canadian copper miner First Quantum Minerals FM.TO on Wednesday said it agreed to sell a 30% stake in its Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Western Australia to South Korean steel maker POSCO 005490.KS for $240 million.

First Quantum said it and Posco have also agreed to evaluate a strategic partnership to produce battery precursor materials from production at the mine.

Under the deal, POSCO will receive a long-term offtake agreement for 7,500 tonnes of nickel in mixed nickel-cobalt hydroxide precipitate per year produced at Ravensthorpe, beginning in 2024.

Ravensthorpe is a large-scale, open pit nickel and cobalt operation located in Western Australia. Nickel production last year was 12,695 tonnes.

First Quantum said proceeds would repay debt.

The deal is subject to approval by the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Jeff.Lewis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 200 7236))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FM

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular