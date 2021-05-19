Canada's First Quantum sells Australia nickel mine stake to POSCO for $240 mln

May 19 (Reuters) - Canadian copper miner First Quantum Minerals FM.TO on Wednesday said it agreed to sell a 30% stake in its Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Western Australia to South Korean steel maker POSCO 005490.KS for $240 million.

First Quantum said it and Posco have also agreed to evaluate a strategic partnership to produce battery precursor materials from production at the mine.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis)

