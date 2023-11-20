Canada's First Quantum further slows operations at Panama mine

Adds background and details from paragraph 2 to 5

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals FM.TO on Monday said it has further reduced ore processing at its mine in Panama, as blockades at a local port have disrupted shipments of supplies needed to power operations.

Without shipments arriving at the mine’s Punta Rincon port, the company expects to run out of supplies for the on-site power plant this week.

The port blockade is part of ongoing protests which began after the Panamanian government and First Quantum signed a new contract on Oct. 20 for Cobre Panama, a major copper mine operated by the company's local unit Minera Panama (MPSA).

The demonstrators say the new terms are too generous to First Quantum and allege corrupt practices in the approval of the contract. The company has denied the allegations.

If the "illegal actions" continue to prevent the delivery of supplies necessary to operate the power plant, MPSA will ramp down the remaining processing train this week and temporarily halt production, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

