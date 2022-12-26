Canada's First Quantum CEO in Panama for talks with govt, source says

By Valentine Hilaire

PANAMA CITY, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The Chief Executive Officer of Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals met Panama's commerce and industry minister on Monday to discuss disagreements over the firm's copper operations in the country, a person familiar with the matter said.

First Quantum FM.TO CEO Tristan Pascall flew to Panama over Christmas to attend the meeting in person with the minister, Federico Alfaro, according to the source, who said further talks are planned.

The commerce and industry ministry and the company did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)

