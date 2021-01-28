Canada's First Majestic soars on tax dispute reprieve, retail investor frenzy

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Canadian silver miner First Majestic FR.TO, AG.N surged over 30% on Thursday after a report it won a reprieve on criminal tax fraud charges in Mexico and also benefiting from the recent social-media hyped retail investor buying.

Late Wednesday and through Thursday, posts appeared on the Reddit discussion board WallStreetBets, which has fueled the retail frenzy in stocks such as GameStop Corp GME.N, and AMC Corp AMC.N, urging members to invest in First Majestic and the iShares Silver Trust ETF SLV.N.

"Once you're done with GME - $AG and $SLV, the gentleman's short squeeze, driven by macro fundamentals," one of the posts said.

The number of short trades as a percentage of total traded volume for First Majestic jumped to 24.9% in the first half of January, from 21.1% in the second half of December, regulatory filings showed.

First Majestic's Toronto listed shares were last up %20.7 at C$21.44, while its U.S.-listed shares - traded under the same ticker as silver's chemical symbol 'AG' - were also up 20%.

Other silver-related stocks also surged on Thursday, with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc FVI.TO up 19% and London-listed Fresnillo Plc FRES.L gaining as much as 10% to top the FTSE.

Spot silver prices XAG= were up over 5% to $26.49 per ounce.

First Majestic said it was unaware of any material undisclosed information that could explain the surge in its stock.

Bloomberg earlier reported a judge in Mexico City declined to charge the Canadian mining company with criminal tax fraud.

Todd Anthony, First Majestic vice president of corporate development, confirmed the report but declined further comment citing ongoing legal proceedings.

American Airlines joins GameStop trading frenzy as calls for probe build

