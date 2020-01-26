Canada's first coronavirus patient had symptoms on flight from China

Canada's chief medical officer said on Sunday that an individual who was declared the country's first "presumptive" confirmed case of the novel coronavirus had developed symptoms on the plane while traveling from Wuhan in China to Toronto.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.