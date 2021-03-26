US Markets

Canada's First Cobalt to issue shares to Glencore to repay $5.5 mln debt

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published

Canada's First Cobalt Corp entered into a deal with Glencore Plc's unit under which it will repay an existing loan of about $5.5 million by issuing shares, the cobalt miner said on Friday.

March 26 (Reuters) - Canada's First Cobalt Corp FCC.V entered into a deal with Glencore Plc's GLEN.L unit under which it will repay an existing loan of about $5.5 million by issuing shares, the cobalt miner said on Friday.

First Cobalt will issue 23.8 million common shares to Glencore AG [RIC:RIC:GLEN.UL] at $0.29 per share, representing about 4.8% of the company's current outstanding shares.

In 2019, First Cobalt entered into a loan agreement with the miner and commodity trader to fund engineering studies, metallurgical testwork and permitting activities for an expansion of the company's refinery in Ontario, Canada.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular