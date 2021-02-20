Canada’s First Bitcoin ETF Hits $421.8M AUM in Two Days

The first publicly traded bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in North America has collected $421.8 million assets under management (AUM) in two days.

Purpose Investment’s bitcoin ETF officially started trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker “BTCC” on Thursday.

The fund has seen huge interest, trading well over $100 million shares on its first day, and by the end of Friday collected $421.8 AUM.

Bloomberg Intelligence ETFs analyst Eric Balchunas tweeted the Purpose Investment’s bitcoin ETF could reach $1 billion in assets by the end of next week.

On Friday, another bitcoin ETF, the Evolve ETF, started trading on the TSX under the ticker “EBIT” and has $1.271 million AUM.

Both Evolve and Purpose Investment’s bitcoin ETFs have a management fee of 1%.

Read more: State of Crypto: Will 2021 Finally Be the Year of the Bitcoin ETF?

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.