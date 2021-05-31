US Markets

Canada's finmin Freeland to attend G7 meeting this week in person -statement

Steve Scherer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will attend in person a meeting with G7 colleagues on Friday and Saturday in London while following COVID-19 protocols for travel, according to a statement from her office on Monday.

Freeland and the Canadian delegation "will follow strict public health protocols and procedures," the statement said. "They will also adhere to all quarantine requirements in Canada, including quarantining in a government-authorized hotel upon return to Canada."

Separately, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Cornwall for the G7 leaders summit on June 11-13.

