Canada's finmin Freeland to attend G7 meeting this week in person -statement

OTTAWA, May 31 (Reuters) - Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will attend in person a meeting with G7 colleagues on Friday and Saturday in London while following COVID-19 protocols for travel, according to a statement from her office on Monday.

Freeland and the Canadian delegation "will follow strict public health protocols and procedures," the statement said. "They will also adhere to all quarantine requirements in Canada, including quarantining in a government-authorized hotel upon return to Canada."

Separately, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Cornwall for the G7 leaders summit on June 11-13.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.