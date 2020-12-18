Canada's financial watchdog head Rudin to retire in June

TORONTO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Canada's Superintendent of Financial Institutions Jeremy Rudin will retire at the end of his current mandate in June, the financial regulator said on Friday.

Rudin will conclude his seven-year term on June 28, and will not seek a second term, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said in a statement.

Rudin served for six years as assistant deputy minister of the financial sector policy branch at the department of finance before being appointed superintendent. He is also a former Bank of Canada director.

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather)

