US Markets

Canada's financial watchdog head Rudin to retire in June

Contributor
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Published

Canada's Superintendent of Financial Institutions Jeremy Rudin will retire at the end of his current mandate in June, the financial regulator said on Friday.

TORONTO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Canada's Superintendent of Financial Institutions Jeremy Rudin will retire at the end of his current mandate in June, the financial regulator said on Friday.

Rudin will conclude his seven-year term on June 28, and will not seek a second term, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said in a statement.

Rudin served for six years as assistant deputy minister of the financial sector policy branch at the department of finance before being appointed superintendent. He is also a former Bank of Canada director.

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular