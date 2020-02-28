Commodities

Canada's finance ministry has 'necessary tools' to counter fallout from virus -official

Steve Scherer Reuters
David Ljunggren Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Canada's finance ministry is in contact with international partners and the Bank of Canada over the economic impact of the coronavirus, and it has the fiscal firepower to counter fallout if the situation drags on, an official said on Friday.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau "is in regular discussions with the Governor of the Bank of Canada on this matter and we are discussing the situation with our international partners," the minister's spokeswoman, Maeva Proteau, said.

"Our government's strong fiscal position means we continue to have all the necessary tools to respond in cases of continued fluctuations in the domestic and global markets," she added.

