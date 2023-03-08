US Markets

Canada's finance minister says she is preparing budget with fiscal constraint in mind

March 08, 2023 — 02:37 pm EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

March 8 (Reuters) - Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday she is preparing a budget, expected sometime this spring, with fiscal constraint in mind and a goal to avoid fueling inflation.

"I am very conscious that we're putting together this budget at a time of meaningful fiscal constraint and that fiscal constraint is exacerbated by the fact that the Canadian economy is slowing," Freeland told reporters in Mississauga, Ontario.

Freeland said she will put "the budget together over the next few weeks," but did not provide a more specific timeline.

