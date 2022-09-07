US Markets

Canada's exports, imports fall in July on cheaper consumer goods, energy

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Canada's exports fell 2.8% in July, mainly driven by lower prices for its consumer goods, while imports fell 1.8% on cheaper consumer goods and energy products, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

It was the first decline in Canada's exports in 2022 and the first decline in imports since January.

As a result, the country's trade surplus with the world narrowed to C$4.05 billion ($3.07 billion) from a downwardly revised C$4.88 billion surplus in June. Analysts had forecast a surplus of C$3.80 billion.

The value of exports has risen by almost a fifth this year, mainly driven by higher prices, but a sharp decrease in prices drove export values down in July, Statistics Canada said.

Exports of consumer goods decreased 14.3% in July, while energy products were down 4.2%, data showed. By volume, total exports rose 1.7%, a third consecutive monthly increase.

Imports fell to C$64.2 billion. Consumer goods imports declined for the third consecutive month, with decreases observed in most subcategories, Statistics Canada said.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading at 1.3185 to the greenback, or 75.84 U.S. cents.

($1 = 1.3185 Canadian dollars)

