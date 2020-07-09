Commodities
Canada's equity, debt deals rise as firms try to ride out virus crisis

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's capital market saw a rise in equity and debt deals in the first half of 2020, as companies fortified their balance sheets to deal with the economic slump sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, but merger activity fell.

Equity market deals rose nearly 34% in the first six months of 2020 from a year earlier to about C$15.8 billion ($11.69 billion), according to Refinitiv data, as companies such as Shopify Inc SHOP.TO and Air Canada AC.TO raised cash.

Canadian companies also raised 67% more debt in the first half of the year, with total corporate debt touching C$158.6 billion, the data showed.

Mergers and acquisitions, however, fell about 63% to C$40 billion as the coronavirus crisis shuttered shops and factories and hammered demand for industries such as hospitality, tourism and retail.

($1 = 1.3516 Canadian dollars)

