Canada's Enerflex calls for international arbitration after Mexican court awards ex-employee over $120 mln

June 26, 2023 — 07:22 pm EDT

Kylie Madry for Reuters

MEXICO CITY, June 26 (Reuters) - Canadian energy infrastructure company Enerflex EFX.TO said on Monday it had requested investment arbitration proceedings before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) after a Mexican court had awarded an ex-employee more than $120 million in damages.

Enerflex argued the ruling defied regional trade agreements between Mexico and the United States, also calling the court's decision "indirect expropriation" and denouncing arbitrary treatment by the Mexican state.

