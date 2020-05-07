US Markets
Canada's Enbridge swings to loss on C$4 bln hit from charges

Shradha Singh Reuters
Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc on Thursday reported a loss for the first quarter compared with a profit a year earlier, hit by nearly $4 billion in charges related to its investment in DCP Midstream and derivative losses.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was C$1.43 billion ($1.02 billion), or 71 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of C$1.89 billion, or 94 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4077 Canadian dollars)

