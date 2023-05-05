Canada's Enbridge reports upbeat Q1 on higher transportation volumes

Adds background on oil demand in paragraph 2, details on results in paragraph 3 and 4

May 5 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc ENB.TO reported a rise in first-quarter adjusted profit on Friday, as sustained fuel demand boosted oil transportation volumes for the Canadian pipeline operator.

While global oil prices have declined considerably from peaks hit last year after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, prices are still high enough for companies to produce profitably, boosting demand for pipelines.

Enbridge's Mainline system, which ships the bulk of Canadian crude to the United States, transported 3.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter, compared with 3.0 million bpd a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Enbridge reported a profit of C$1.73 billion ($1.28 billion), or 85 Canadian cents per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with C$1.71 billion, or 84 cents per share, last year.

This was at par with analysts' expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.3491 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

