Canada's Enbridge reports rise in first-quarter profit

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 05, 2023 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

May 5 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc ENB.TO reported a rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, as sustained fuel demand boosted oil transportation volumes for the Canadian pipeline operator.

The company earned 85 Canadian cents ($0.63) per share, on an adjusted basis, in the quarter at par with analysts' expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.3491 Canadian dollars)

