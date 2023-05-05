Canada's Enbridge reports rise in first-quarter profit

May 5 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc ENB.TO reported a rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, as sustained fuel demand boosted oil transportation volumes for the Canadian pipeline operator.

The company earned 85 Canadian cents ($0.63) per share, on an adjusted basis, in the quarter at par with analysts' expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.3491 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Ankit.Kumar2@thomsonreuters.com;))

