US Markets
ENB

Canada's Enbridge posts fourth-quarter loss vs year-ago profit

Credit: REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

February 10, 2023 — 07:08 am EST

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc ENB.TO on Friday posted a quarterly loss from a year-ago profit as it incurred a C$2.5 billion ($1.86 billion) non-cash charge related to its gas transmission reporting unit due to increased cost of capital.

The Calgary-based firm posted a loss of C$1.07 billion, or 53 Canadian cents, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of C$1.84 billion, or 91 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

($1 = 1.3447 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.