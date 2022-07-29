Canada's Enbridge partners with Pacific Energy on Woodfibre LNG

Adds details on Woodfibre LNG; compares qtrly profit with estimates

July 29 (Reuters) - Canada's Enbridge Inc ENB.TO said on Friday it will invest $1.5 billion in the joint construction and operation of the Woodfibre liquefied natural gas (LNG) project with Pacific Energy Corp Ltd.

The move comes as energy companies look to shift away from more polluting fuels and deepen their presence in a market benefiting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Woodfibre LNG is a 2.1 million tonne per year LNG export facility with 250,000 cubic meters of floating storage capacity being built near Squamish, British Columbia.

Under the partnership, Enbridge will invest in a 30% ownership stake in the $5.1 billion project, with Pacific Energy retaining the remaining stake in the facility.

The project is also underpinned by two long-term offtake agreements with BP Gas Marketing Limited for 15 years representing 70% of the capacity, with additional commitments in development for up to 90%, the companies said in a statement.

Enbridge also reported earnings attributable to common shareholders of C$450 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$1.39 billion, or 69 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Earnings were hit by non-cash, net unrealized derivative losses of C$850 million.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a profit of 67 Canadian cents per share, below analysts' estimate of 71 Canadian cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = $1.2828)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.