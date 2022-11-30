Canada's Enbridge forecasts higher 2023 core earnings

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, ENB.N on Wednesday forecast higher 2023 core earnings, banking on sustained high demand for oil and gas amid tight supplies.

The company expects 2023 core earnings between C$15.9 billion ($11.76 billion) and C$16.5 billion, higher than its 2022 expectations of C$15 billion to C$15.6 billion.

($1 = 1.3515 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

