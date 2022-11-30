US Markets
ENB

Canada's Enbridge forecasts higher 2023 core earnings

Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

November 30, 2022 — 07:06 am EST

Written by Ankit Kumar for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, ENB.N on Wednesday forecast higher 2023 core earnings, banking on sustained high demand for oil and gas amid tight supplies.

The company expects 2023 core earnings between C$15.9 billion ($11.76 billion) and C$16.5 billion, higher than its 2022 expectations of C$15 billion to C$15.6 billion.

($1 = 1.3515 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Ankit.Kumar2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.