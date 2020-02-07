Canada's Enbridge fears year-long delay to Mainline change from CNRL

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada's biggest pipeline company, Enbridge Inc , fired back on Friday at the country's largest oil producer, saying Canadian Natural Resources' suggestions for determining future terms on the Mainline would cause at least a one-year delay. Enbridge plans to sell 90% of space under long-term contracts to shippers on the nearly 3 million barrel per day Mainline, Canada's biggest oil pipeline system, rather than continue to ration space monthly. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs; 1-204-230-6043;)) Keywords: ENBRIDGE INC PIPELINE/MAINLINE (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.